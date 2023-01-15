Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $830.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $914.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $785.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

