Strs Ohio Sells 1,900 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 184,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at $53,459,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.