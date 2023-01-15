Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

