Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.03. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $98.92.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.