Strs Ohio Sells 6,022 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

IPG opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.