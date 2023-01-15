Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comerica were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.54 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.