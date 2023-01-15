Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,968,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,749,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after buying an additional 114,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of HOG opened at $45.50 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

