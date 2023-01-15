Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average is $220.88. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

