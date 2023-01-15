Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.