Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 412,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $27.80 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.53.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

