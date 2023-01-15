Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

