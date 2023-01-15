Texas Permanent School Fund Has $740,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

