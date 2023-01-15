The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

