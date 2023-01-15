Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

