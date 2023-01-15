Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 510,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 286,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$173.81 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

