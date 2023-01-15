Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,595 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

