Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.