Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,999.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,877.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,878.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,988.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 52,892 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

