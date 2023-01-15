TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,711,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $683.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $685.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,485,555 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.