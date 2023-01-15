Truist Financial Corp Buys 43,581 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

