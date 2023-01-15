Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

CFR opened at $137.09 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

