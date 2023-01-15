Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 287,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $141.36 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

