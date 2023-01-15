Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.65.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

