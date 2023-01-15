Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 258.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.