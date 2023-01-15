Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 4.3 %

SMFG stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

