Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.