Truist Financial Corp Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.