Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

