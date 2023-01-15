Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

