US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,183 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $345.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $546.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

