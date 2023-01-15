US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,232 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
