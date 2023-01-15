US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SEDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

