US Bancorp DE Buys 118 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $119.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

