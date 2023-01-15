US Bancorp DE Buys 52,319 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1,010.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

BWXT stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

