US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $154.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.80.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

