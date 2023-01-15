US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $64.63 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.62.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

