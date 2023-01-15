US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $116.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

