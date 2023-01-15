US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

