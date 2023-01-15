US Bancorp DE Has $2.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

