US Bancorp DE Has $2.80 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $732,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 474,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 73,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.