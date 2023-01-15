US Bancorp DE Has $2.86 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $497.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $528.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

