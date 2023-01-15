US Bancorp DE Has $2.87 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Watsco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $275.46 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.67 and its 200-day moving average is $266.27.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.