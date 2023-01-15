US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.39.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,655,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.