US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BL opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

