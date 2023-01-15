US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,622 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.