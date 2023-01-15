US Bancorp DE Raises Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

WSC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

