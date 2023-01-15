US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,524.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,510.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.96.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.