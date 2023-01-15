US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $181.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $214.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

