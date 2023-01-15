US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 481,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEWJ opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

