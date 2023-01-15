US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.